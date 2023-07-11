Indian drugs regulators took action against 105 pharma firms, minister says

Indian drugs regulators have taken action against 105 pharmaceutical companies after a risk-based inspection and audit of manufacturing plants, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The action by national and state regulators comes after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas. The minister said production has been stopped at 31 companies while product licence cancellations or suspensions have been issued against a further 50 companies.

Also Read: Indian tea exporters see headwinds in 2023, seek promotional support from Tea Board

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)