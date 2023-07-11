Kremlin says French missile supplies to Ukraine a mistake
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine by France are a mistake that will have consequences for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Russia will need to establish the exact range of the missiles, Peskov told a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia to provide $74 mln assistance package to Ukraine
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Australia to provide $74 million assistance package to Ukraine
Australia to provide more armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Ukraine reclaims 130 sq km along southern front line - Ukraine deputy defence minister