Four joints of woman bedridden for 6 years replaced successfully at Rajasthan govt hospital

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Doctors at a state-run hospital here have successfully replaced knee and hip joints in both the legs of a woman who had been bedridden for the last six years.

This is the first time that four joints of a patient have been replaced at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, a doctor said.

The 48-year old woman, a resident of Nagaur suffering from arthritis, was not able to walk at all and was bedridden for the last six years.

The operation was done by the orthopedic department, including senior professors Dr Ratan Lal Dayma, Dr Anurag Dharkad.

''Her knee joints were replaced three weeks ago and the operation for joint replacement of both the hips was performed on Monday. The four joints have been replaced successfully and she will be able to walk in next few weeks,'' Dhakad, who is also in charge of the trauma centre at the hospital told PTI. He added that it is for the first time in the SMS hospital, the largest government hospital in the state, that four joints of one patient have been replaced.

Significantly, the entire treatment was done free of cost under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme, a Rajasthan government scheme, potentially saving lakhs of rupees to the patient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

