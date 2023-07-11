NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance when members agree and conditions are met

NATO will extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance when "members agree and conditions are met", Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders gathering for a summit did not offer his country a timeframe for membership, after the alliance head said it would send Kyiv a "positive message".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)