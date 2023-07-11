NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance when members agree and conditions are met
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:40 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO will extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance when "members agree and conditions are met", Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders gathering for a summit did not offer his country a timeframe for membership, after the alliance head said it would send Kyiv a "positive message".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- NATO
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Foreign Ministers allocate over 3 billion Euro for military aid to Ukraine
Plan to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots still in the works, Denmark says
Russia detains man seeking to fight for Ukraine - TASS cites FSB
Ukraine must be ready to export mostly via Danube ports - sea ports authority
Kremlin: still no grounds for peace talks with Ukraine