Health News Roundup: Nvidia invests $50 million in Recursion to train AI models for drug discovery; Exclusive-Most patients using weight-loss drugs like Wegovy stop within a year, data show and more

Nvidia invests $50 million in Recursion to train AI models for drug discovery

Nvidia invested $50 million to speed up training of biotech firm Recursion's artificial intelligence models for drug discovery, which the chip designer can then potentially license out, the companies said on Wednesday. Recursion shares jumped about 167% in premarket trading on the news.

Exclusive-Most patients using weight-loss drugs like Wegovy stop within a year, data show

Only about one-third of patients prescribed a popular weight-loss drug like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy were still taking it a year later, while total healthcare costs for the group rose sharply, according to an analysis of U.S. pharmacy claims shared with Reuters. The annual cost of overall care for patients prior to taking Wegovy or a similar drug was $12,371, on average, according to the analysis. The full-year cost after starting the medication jumped by 59% to $19,657, on average.

Investors managing $2.1 trln to address impact of technology on mental health

Twenty-seven global investors managing $2.1 trillion are collaborating to help companies reduce the potential negative impacts of technology on the mental health of their customers, the group's leaders said on Tuesday. The group, led by AXA Investment Managers and Sycomore Asset Management, will engage with hardware, media, internet, gaming, software, edtech and telecom firms to ensure they are developing action plans to protect the mental health and wellbeing of consumers, it said in a statement.

France picks Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for bird flu vaccines

France has chosen German company Boehringer Ingelheim to supply the 80 million doses of vaccines against bird flu for its vaccination campaign to start on the autumn, an agriculture ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. Boehringer Ingelheim declined to comment.

VP Kamala Harris unveils proposed rule change to cut US childcare costs

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced new steps to lower the cost of childcare for American families with a proposal that would cap co-payments under a block grant program that serves 1.5 million children and their families each month. "This is a critical issue for almost every family in our country," Harris told reporters. "Low-income families often spend one-third, one-third of their yearly income on childcare, more than they spend on their rent or mortgage."

Racism underlies disparities in maternal mortality in Americas -UN report

High rates of pregnancy-related deaths among women of African descent in North and South America are likely due largely to racism in the form of verbal and physical abuse from health care providers, denial of quality care, and refusal of pain relief, a U.N. report found. The new analysis by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) refutes misconceptions that Black women's lifestyle choices or genetics underlie their poorer childbirth experiences, the authors said.

US FDA classifies recall of J&J's electrosurgical tools as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday classified the recall of certain electrosurgery tools manufactured by a Johnson & Johnson unit as "most serious", saying their use could lead to injuries or death. The U.S. health regulator said it had received reports of pediatric and adult patients suffering burn injuries when the tools, sold under the brand names MEGA 2000 and MEGA SOFT Reusable Patient Return Electrodes, were used on them.

Incyte skin disease cream for children meets main goal in late-stage study

Incyte Corp said on Tuesday its cream to treat a type of skin condition in children between the age of two to twelve met the primary goal in a late-stage study, sending the company's shares up 4% in after-market trading. Opzelura showed statistically significant improvement in the chronic skin condition, atopic dermatitis, on a disease severity scale compared to patients treated with non-medicated cream.

EU extends Ozempic review to include more weight-loss, diabetes drugs

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it has extended its probe into Novo Nordisk's diabetes drugs Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Saxenda, following two reports of suicidal thoughts, to include other drugs in the same class. The agency began its review on July 3 after Iceland's health regulator flagged the reports of patients thinking about suicide and one case of thoughts of self harm after use of Novo's drugs.

Bristol Myers' Opdivo extends survival in bladder cancer study

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Opdivo, in combination with chemotherapy improved survival in patients with a type of bladder cancer in a late-stage trial. The drug met the dual main goals of extending overall survival and helping patients live without their disease worsening, in combination with chemotherapy followed by Opdivo, in the study testing it against standard-of-care chemotherapy.

