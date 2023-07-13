North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-07-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 02:32 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea said it tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing its state media.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the launch, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jong Un
- South Korea's
- Yonhap news agency
- North Korean
- North Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Yoon names conservative scholar as unification minister
World News Roundup: Home of French mayor ram-raided and torched by rioters; South Korea's Yoon tells unification ministry to be less soft on North and more
South Korea's Yoon tells unification ministry to be less soft on North
South Korea's Yoon tells unification ministry to be less soft on North
Soccer-South Korea's Ji wants her generation to sign off in style at World Cup