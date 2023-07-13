PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Junior doctors in England start five-day strike with pay talks deadlocked - UK must increase flood defence spending, insurance scheme chair urges

- Metals tycoon Gupta says Trafigura 'devised' $590 mln nickel fraud scheme - Huw Edwards named as presenter at centre of BBC scandal

Overview - Junior doctors in England begin the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS' history on Thursday, a five-day strike that hospital bosses warned will further hamper efforts to tackle treatment backlogs.

- Ministers must "go further and faster" on UK flood defence spending as the scale of the challenge from a worsening climate grows, the outgoing chair of the country's flood reinsurance scheme has warned. - Prateek Gupta, the businessman that Trafigura has accused of being behind a $590 million nickel fraud, has said in his defence that it was in fact the global commodity trading giant that "devised and proposed" the scheme.

- Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, as the Metropolitan Police said they had found no evidence of any criminal offence. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

