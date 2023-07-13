MoU signed to promote use of millets & healthy eating practices among Armed Forces

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among the Armed Forces and ensure availability of safe & nutritious food was signed in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on July 13, 2023. Both Ministers also unveiled a book titled ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’ to promote the consumption of Shree Anna (millets) and its health benefits.

The MoU was signed by Director General (Supplies and Transport) Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh on behalf of Ministry of Defence (MoD) and CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao. It aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel. The MoU will also pave the way for the introduction of millet-based menus in mess, canteens and other food outlets under the MoD.

This collaboration will also ensure training of food handlers & chefs of mess, canteens of the Armed Forces and other food outlets on food safety and hygiene as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. It signifies a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the Armed Forces to enable them to remain strong & resilient in their service to the nation. The MoU will also encourage the families of the Armed Forces and the community at large to adopt nutritious diets, make healthy food choices and maintain food safety.

The book ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’, developed by FSSAI, includes a range of millet-based dishes. It will serve as a valuable resource for different canteens and food outlets under the MoD. Given the challenging terrains and varied climatic conditions faced by the defence personnel, the significance of variety in diet assumes great importance. Millets are known for their nutritional value and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan and other senior officials of MoD & MoHFW were present on the occasion.

