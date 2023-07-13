Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:28 IST
Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,407
India has logged 48 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,407, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,713).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,393 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

