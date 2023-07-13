Production stops at Libya's El Feel oilfield - tribal leader, oil engineer
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 19:34 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Production at Libya's El Feel oilfield was stopped on Thursday, a tribal leader and an oil engineer told Reuters by telephone.
The stoppage is considered as a protest over the kidnapping of a former finance minister, according to the tribal leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement