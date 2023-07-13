Ending AIDS by 2030 a ‘political and financial choice’: UNAIDS
UN News | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:04 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK court to rule if plan to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful
UK appeals court rules government plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, reports AP.
UK PM Sunak: will seek permission to appeal Rwanda court decision
UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules
UK PM Sunak dealt blow as court rules Rwanda deportation plan unlawful