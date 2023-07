BRIEF-U.S. CDC To Launch “Bridge Access Program” In Fall 2023 To Provide Free Covid-19 Vaccines To Uninsured And Underinsured Adults

July 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC TO LAUNCH "BRIDGE ACCESS PROGRAM" IN FALL 2023 TO PROVIDE FREE COVID-19 VACCINES TO UNINSURED AND UNDERINSURED ADULTS - STATEMENT

* CDC-FREE VACCINES THROUGH THIS TEMPORARY PROGRAM WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AFTER DECEMBER 2024

