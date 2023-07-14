Democrats decry US House Republicans' proposed cuts to social programs

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blasted Republican proposals for sweeping cuts to social programs and law enforcement, an early skirmish over spending that could lead to a government shutdown later this year.

Upcoming Senate proposals were expected to blunt the impact of the plans being pushed by hardline House conservatives. Still, the draft appropriations bills underscored the difficult negotiations ahead between Democrats who control the Senate 51-49 and Republicans with a 222-212 majority in the House. House Republicans are pushing for 2024 spending significantly lower than the level agreed to this spring between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Partial government shutdowns could begin on Oct. 1, the start of the 2024 fiscal year, unless Congress irons out its wide differences on spending priorities. "We are witnessing a widespread attack on public education that should horrify all of us," Representative Rosa DeLauro, senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.

She was referring to draft legislation that would cut funding by 29% for three Cabinet-level agencies: Health and Human Services, Education and Labor, to $147 billion. Aides to the committee's top Republican, Representative Kay Granger, were not immediately available for comment.

Democrats said as many as 220,000 teacher positions serving low-income students could vanish for a lack of federal funding. Republicans argued that the new teacher funding cannot be provided until an older dispute is settled over $31 billion in unused COVID funding. Meanwhile HHS would be prohibited from funding programs providing information on abortion. A family-planning program would be eliminated.

It is too early to know whether the deep spending cuts could alienate moderate Republican lawmakers whose votes would be needed for passage by the full House. A separate funding bill calls for reducing the number of FBI agents and federal prosecutors, according to Democrats.

Both have been under attack by Republicans who object to the FBI raids on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate where classified documents were being stored and prosecutors' handling of an investigation into Biden's son Hunter.

