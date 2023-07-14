Left Menu

3 people were seriously wounded in a stabbing at a church-run aid centre in the Dutch city of Leiden

Three people were seriously wounded Friday in a stabbing at a church-run centre that houses several aid organisations in the Dutch university city of Leiden. They described the man as having dark skin, short hair and beard and said he also had a head wound.The centre houses organisations that offer help to people including migrants and asylum-seekers.Further details werent immediately available.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were seriously wounded Friday in a stabbing at a church-run centre that houses several aid organisations in the Dutch university city of Leiden. Police said they were hunting for the male suspect who fled the scene.

A motive for the 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) attack at the centre, a former bakery, wasn't immediately given.

The chairman of the centre, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the wounded people were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organisations that uses the centre.

Police appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect, but warned members of the public not to approach him. They described the man as having “dark skin, short hair and beard” and said he also had a head wound.

The centre houses organisations that offer help to people including migrants and asylum-seekers.

Further details weren't immediately available. Calls to the centre went unanswered.

