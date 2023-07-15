Left Menu

India records 54 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,408

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 11:06 IST
India records 54 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,408
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has recorded a single-day rise of 54 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,408, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,914 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,819), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,497, while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent, according to the data.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023