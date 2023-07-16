AIIMS Bhubaneswar now opens dharmasala for patients' attendants

With thousands of people from across eastern India including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar visiting AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment, the institute has opened a 'dharmasala' to provide accommodation to attendants of patients at a nominal cost. A three-storey building has come up within the AIIMS campus where people accompanying patients can stay for a certain period. The facility has 480 beds and room and bed charges are nominal, an official said. The facility was opened for people on AIIMS Bhubaneswar's 11th Foundation Day on Saturday. "Any patient or his/her attendant requiring accommodation should approach the 'dharmasala' reception or medical superintendent office," said AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas. He informed that the 'dharamsala' will be fully functional (occupancy) in a phased manner. The treating doctors need to sign in the request form for patients interested to avail the facility, informed Dr Biswas. This apart, the premier national health institute has also started the e-office facility. The facility will make the administrative process faster and bring more transparency in the healthcare process, Dr Biswas said. In an endeavour to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mandate of digital India mission, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started the e-office to improve efficiency, added Dr Biswas. Delivering the foundation day speech, AIIMS Patna executive director Prof Gopal Krushna Pal congratulated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for securing the 17th rank in NIRF and 18th in India Today ranking. Addressing the gathering, founder director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra emphasized on the significance of spiritual health in human life. AIIMS Bhubaneswar president Prof Akshya Kumar Bisoi said, be it patient care, research or other social welfare activities, the institute has earned many accolades and has won the hearts of people of Odisha as well as from the neighbouring states. The guests and dignitaries gracing the ceremony also applauded the effort of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in managing the bodies of the Bahanaga train tragedy. Among others, Dean Dr. P R Mohapatra, medical superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy also highlighted the achievements of the national institute. Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started the renal transplant successfully. Soon, the institute is going to start liver transplant, Dr Biswas said. Earlier in the day, dignitaries paid floral tributes to former prime minister and founder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of the institute on July 15, 2003 and it started functioning in 2012. The hospital was inaugurated in 2014. Around 4,500 patients visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar daily, officials said.

