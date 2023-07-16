Health News Roundup: US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now; WHO cancer arm deems aspartame 'possible carcinogen'; consumption limits unchanged and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now

A federal judge in Kentucky ruled Friday that the state can enforce its law banning the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormones for transgender children while it appeals his earlier order blocking the law. Last month, U.S. District Judge David Hale found that the ban likely violated the U.S. Constitution. However, he said he had to put his order on hold because the federal appeals court hearing the case recently paused a similar order in Tennessee.

WHO cancer arm deems aspartame 'possible carcinogen'; consumption limits unchanged

The sweetener aspartame is a "possible carcinogen" but it remains safe to consume at already-agreed levels, two groups linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday. The rulings are the outcome of two separate WHO expert panels, one of which flags whether there is any evidence that a substance is a potential hazard, and the other which assesses how much of a real-life risk that substance actually poses.

Factbox-Food and beverage products that mention aspartame on their labels

Aspartame, one of the world's most popular sweeteners, has been deemed a "possible carcinogen" by two groups linked to the World Health Organization, though it remains safe for consumption at already-agreed levels. The sugar substitute, used in products from diet sodas to sugar-free yoghurts and cough drops, is a combination of two amino acids - phenylalanine and aspartic.

Exclusive-Delays getting higher dose Wegovy to patients reported by US doctors

Some U.S. patients taking the two highest doses of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy weight-loss drug are facing difficulty filling their prescriptions, eight doctors around the country told Reuters this week, suggesting a new supply challenge for the popular medicine. Wegovy is a weekly injection that can help patients shed 15% of their weight alongside diet and exercise changes. Its high efficacy has sparked huge demand in the U.S., where some 115 million adults and children are obese.

She's 47, anorexic and wants help dying. Canada will soon allow it

Lisa Pauli wants to die. The 47-year-old has wrestled with the eating disorder anorexia for decades; she says she has had a warped relationship with her body since age 8.

Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push

Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it will buy privately held Versanis for potentially up to $1.93 billion to strengthen its position in the fast-growing market for weight-loss treatments. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 3% after the deal that gives it access to an experimental obesity drug being tested along with rival Novo Nordisk's weight-loss treatment in a mid-stage study.

UK councils call for ban on disposable vapes by 2024

Councils in England and Wales have called on the UK government to ban the sale of single use vapes by 2024 on both environmental and health grounds. The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, said it was crucial a ban came into effect rapidly, as with the European Union proposing a ban in 2026 and France rolling out a ban in December this year, there was a risk that as markets close disposable vapes could flood into the UK.

Acumen's Alzheimer's drug passes initial safety test

An experimental Alzheimer's disease drug developed by Acumen Pharmaceuticals targeting a novel form of the toxic protein beta amyloid in the brain passed an early safety test and will advance to a larger trial, the company said on Sunday.

The drug, ACI193, was well tolerated in the first trial testing it in people, the company said. Results of the randomized, placebo-controlled study of 62 patients with early Alzheimer's disease were presented at the Alzheimer's Association's International Conference in Amsterdam.

NextGen Healthcare to pay $31 million to settle false claims act allegations -Justice Dept

Electronic health records vendor NextGen Healthcare Inc has agreed to pay $31 million to resolve allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. NextGen made the alleged violation by misrepresenting the capabilities of certain versions of its electronic health records software and providing unlawful remuneration to its users as an inducement to recommend the company's software, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

