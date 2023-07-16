High-quality sleep helps bolster resilience to depression, anxiety: Study

According to the study, high-quality sleep and coping mechanisms, such as the ability to reframe a situation in order to see the positive side, can help to prevent poor mental health when confronted with unpleasant or stressful experiences. Chronic stress is a significant risk factor for several mental health disorders, including depression and pathological anxiety. The study looked at data from over 600 people during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which was a long and stressful period. They set out to test the hypothesis that coping mechanisms promoted positive mental health outcomes, which could be enhanced by getting enough sleep.

Emma Sullivan, PhD student from the Department of Psychology at the University of York, said: “As the COVID-19 pandemic has been a prolonged period of stress for people across the entire world, it offered us a unique context with which to address our research questions. “This is the first study to investigate the ways in which positive coping strategies and sleep quality influence depression and anxiety when experiencing a real-world chronic stressor. We found that better sleep quality was associated with fewer symptoms of both depression and anxiety during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These findings highlight the importance of targeting both positive coping strategies and sleep quality when enduring periods of chronic stress.” The team analysed data from the Boston College Daily Sleep and Well-being Survey where participants regularly self-reported their sleep quality and mental well-being during the pandemic.

They also completed a baseline demographic survey to obtain information such as their age, gender and ethnicity. As well as collecting information on participants' sleep and mental well-being, the surveys also collected a wealth of additional information such as participants’ alcohol consumption, their quarantine status and physical activity levels. Dr Scott Cairney, PhD supervisor on the project from the Department of Psychology at the University of York, said: “We have known for a long time that high-quality sleep is associated with better health and wellbeing outcomes, but we wanted to know whether this would change if sleep and coping strategies were put under intense and prolonged periods of stress, as it was for so many during the pandemic.”

“We found that sleep plays a hugely important role in the management of chronic stress and can sustain well-being over a long period of time, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.” (ANI)

