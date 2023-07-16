Left Menu

High-quality sleep helps bolster resilience to depression, anxiety: Study

According to the study, high-quality sleep and coping mechanisms, such as the ability to reframe a situation in order to see the positive side, can help to prevent poor mental health when confronted with unpleasant or stressful experiences. Chronic stress is a significant risk factor for several mental health disorders, including depression and pathological anxiety.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:30 IST
High-quality sleep helps bolster resilience to depression, anxiety: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

According to the study, high-quality sleep and coping mechanisms, such as the ability to reframe a situation in order to see the positive side, can help to prevent poor mental health when confronted with unpleasant or stressful experiences. Chronic stress is a significant risk factor for several mental health disorders, including depression and pathological anxiety. The study looked at data from over 600 people during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which was a long and stressful period. They set out to test the hypothesis that coping mechanisms promoted positive mental health outcomes, which could be enhanced by getting enough sleep.

Emma Sullivan, PhD student from the Department of Psychology at the University of York, said: “As the COVID-19 pandemic has been a prolonged period of stress for people across the entire world, it offered us a unique context with which to address our research questions. “This is the first study to investigate the ways in which positive coping strategies and sleep quality influence depression and anxiety when experiencing a real-world chronic stressor. We found that better sleep quality was associated with fewer symptoms of both depression and anxiety during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These findings highlight the importance of targeting both positive coping strategies and sleep quality when enduring periods of chronic stress.” The team analysed data from the Boston College Daily Sleep and Well-being Survey where participants regularly self-reported their sleep quality and mental well-being during the pandemic.

They also completed a baseline demographic survey to obtain information such as their age, gender and ethnicity. As well as collecting information on participants' sleep and mental well-being, the surveys also collected a wealth of additional information such as participants’ alcohol consumption, their quarantine status and physical activity levels. Dr Scott Cairney, PhD supervisor on the project from the Department of Psychology at the University of York, said: “We have known for a long time that high-quality sleep is associated with better health and wellbeing outcomes, but we wanted to know whether this would change if sleep and coping strategies were put under intense and prolonged periods of stress, as it was for so many during the pandemic.”

“We found that sleep plays a hugely important role in the management of chronic stress and can sustain well-being over a long period of time, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.”  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023