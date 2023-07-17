Left Menu

Parents killed, daughter injured in Crimea Bridge emergency - Russian governor

(Recasts, adds quotes and details on the girl) July 17 (Reuters) - The parents of a girl were killed and their daughter was injured in a passenger car on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia said.

Parents killed, daughter injured in Crimea Bridge emergency - Russian governor
The parents of a girl were killed and their daughter was injured in a passenger car on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia said. "The girl was injured," Gladkov said in a message on the Telegram messaging app. "The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."

Gladkov said the car they were travelling in had a number plates from his region which he said was urgently trying to contact relatives of the injured girl. The girl is being treated by doctors and has what he said were "moderate" injuries.

"I wanted to express the most sincere words of condolences from all of us, although I understand that no words can calm the pain of loss here," he said. The deaths of the two parents of the injured child was confirmed by the health ministry of Krasnodar region in southern Russia.

