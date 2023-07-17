Health News Roundup: Britain lagging in delivery of new hospitals, watchdog says; Alzheimer's diagnosis revamp embraces rating scale similar to cancer and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Britain lagging in delivery of new hospitals, watchdog says

Britain's hospital building programme is progressing too slowly and is too expensive, an independent public spending watchdog said on Monday, adding to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's headaches as he prepares for an election expected next year. The National Audit Office (NAO) said only 32 of 40 hospitals promised by former PM Boris Johnson were due to be completed on schedule by 2030.

Alzheimer's diagnosis revamp embraces rating scale similar to cancer

Alzheimer's disease experts are revamping the way doctors diagnose patients with the progressive brain disorder - the most common type of dementia - by devising a seven-point rating scale based on cognitive and biological changes in the patient. The proposed guidelines, unveiled by experts on Sunday in a report issued at an Alzheimer's Association conference in Amsterdam, embrace a numerical staging system assessing disease progression similar to the one used in cancer diagnoses. They also eliminate the use of terms like mild, moderate and severe

She's 47, anorexic and wants help dying. Canada will soon allow it

Lisa Pauli wants to die. The 47-year-old has wrestled with the eating disorder anorexia for decades; she says she has had a warped relationship with her body since age 8..

Acumen's Alzheimer's drug passes initial safety test

An experimental Alzheimer's disease drug developed by Acumen Pharmaceuticals targeting a novel form of the toxic protein beta amyloid in the brain passed an early safety test and will advance to a larger trial, the company said on Sunday.

The drug, ACI193, was well tolerated in the first trial testing it in people, the company said. Results of the randomized, placebo-controlled study of 62 patients with early Alzheimer's disease were presented at the Alzheimer's Association's International Conference in Amsterdam.

(With inputs from agencies.)