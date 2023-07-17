Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case or death recorded in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:46 IST
For the first time in nearly a month, no new case of coronavirus was detected in Mumbai on Monday, keeping the overall tally unchanged at 11,64,005, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per BMC records, on June 19, the financial capital had recorded zero case of the respiratory illness.

Hence, it's for the sixth time in 2023 and the 10th instance since March 12, 2020, when the metropolis has not recorded any fresh COVID-19 case in a 24-hour period.

On Sunday, the city logged two cases.

The city also did not register any new coronavirus-linked death in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 19,775, said a BMC bulletin.

Mumbai has not reported a COVID-19-related death since the last several days.

As per the bulletin, 227 new tests were conducted in the city, taking their cumulative count to 1,89,07,525.

No fresh patient recovery was reported in the metropolis in the last 24 hours as a result their cumulative tally remained static at 11,44,207, said the civic body.

Mumbai currently has 23 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate of the metropolis stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases from July 10 to July 16 was 0.0003 per cent, said the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

