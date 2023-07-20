ASEAN conference emphasises on achieving SDGs for good health and well-being

The Ministry of Ayush, in association with Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Mission to ASEAN organized a conference of India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on traditional medicines at New Delhi today. The Conference, held again after almost a decade, promised to consolidate sustainable and resilient healthcare systems to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Coverage.

The Conference was graced by Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai as Guest of Honour. Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, other dignitaries and representatives from ASEAN countries were also present on this occasion.

A total of 75 delegates from India and ASEAN including two ASEAN countries participating through virtual mode, were a part of this prestigious conference.

In his presidential address, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Conference on Traditional Medicine between India and ASEAN countries provides a platform to deliberate on various dimensions of Traditional systems of Medicine for attaining Sustainable Development Goals and strategizing on modalities for advancing Traditional Medicine Systems. “India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the Principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Traditional Medicine Systems have great potential to play a major role in achieving the aim of “One Health” he further added.

The Minister also informed, “Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi at the 12th ASEAN India Summit at Myanmar in November 2014 enunciated ‘Act East Policy’, giving a new momentum to the strategic partnership. The Act-East Policy emphasises Connectivity, Commerce and Culture.”

(With Inputs from PIB)

Secretary-General, ASEAN Dr. Kao Kim Hourn also joined the Conference through a video message. He echoed the sentiments of shared cultural as well as traditional medicinal practices between India and ASEAN. The Secretary-General highlighted three key points reflecting synergy between ASEAN and India encompassing various aspects, which includes cooperation on public health through Traditional and Complementary Medicines.

On this occasion, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai highlighting the shared roots by India and ASEAN on Traditional Medicines said, “India and ASEAN have rich traditional healing systems that share similarities in terms of herbal remedies, holistic approaches, and cultural practices like Ayurveda or are based on Ayurveda.”

Emphasising on the goodness of Millets as prescribed in Ayurveda and benefits its use in everyday life, he added, “Millets play major role in providing necessary minerals, fibers and other ingredients to body in bio-available form. On India's proposal, the United Nations has declared 2023 as 'International Year of Millet'. Since the start of year 2023, millets according to the regional choice of people are being integrated in daily diet.”

Welcoming the esteemed guests, dignitaries and delegates, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, setting the tone for the conference, in his opening remarks said, “This conference marks an important milestone in fostering collaboration and exchange of knowledge between our Nations. We will engage in thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and scientific presentations that will foster a spirit of collaboration and innovation.”

The Conference was divided into sessions with experts of Traditional Medicine from India and ASEAN sharing about the research they have done and other initiatives taken in protecting people from Covid. The second session dealt with knowledge sharing on regulatory frameworks, quality control measures, and integration of traditional medicine into healthcare systems.