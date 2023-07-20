Left Menu

45 killed due to snake bites in Jharkhand this monsoon: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that 45 people have been killed in the state due to snake bites this monsoon season.Expressing concern over the deaths, he convened a high-level meeting with health officials.I had already issued instructions to make proper arrangements for medicines and treatment in hospitals.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that 45 people have been killed in the state due to snake bites this monsoon season.

Expressing concern over the deaths, he convened a high-level meeting with health officials.

''I had already issued instructions to make proper arrangements for medicines and treatment in hospitals. Despite that, 45 deaths due to snake bites have been reported so far. This is worrying,'' he said.

He asked the department to issue show-cause notices to doctors of medical establishments where such deaths have occurred.

Monsoon hit the eastern state around a month ago.

