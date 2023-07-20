Left Menu

BJP's 'double engine' govt providing medical fund for needy without discrimination: Adityanath

The double engine government is providing funds for treatment to the needy without any discrimination so that no one dies due to lack of treatment, he said.He said the new-age technology radiotherapy machine installed by the private hospitals cancer unit was hitherto not available in north India.Today there is no dearth of money for treatment, but quality health services are essential, the chief minister said.Adityanath also talked about improving health services in remote areas.After getting high qualification degree, any doctor hesitates to go to a remote area.

Lucknow, Jul 20 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the BJP's ''double engine government'' at the Centre and in the state is providing funds for medical treatment of the needy without any discrimination.

Inaugurating the Cancer Unit at the Medanta Hospital here, he said, "The state government has established a cancer institute at its own level in Lucknow. The government is running various schemes for the treatment of cancer patients or any other needy.'' ''Money is being given for treatment from the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat or the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The double engine government is providing funds for treatment to the needy without any discrimination so that no one dies due to lack of treatment,'' he said.

He said the new-age technology radiotherapy machine installed by the private hospital's cancer unit was hitherto not available in north India.

''Today there is no dearth of money for treatment, but quality health services are essential,'' the chief minister said.

Adityanath also talked about improving health services in remote areas.

''After getting high qualification degree, any doctor hesitates to go to a remote area. In such a situation, telemedicine can be very helpful in providing better health facilities to patients in those areas as well. Through this, we can provide better treatment in rural and remote areas by giving a little training to the doctors and technicians there,'' he said.

