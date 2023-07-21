SCOREBORAD: India vs West Indies at Tea, 2nd Test, Day 1
PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:48 IST
Port of Spain, Jul 20 PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday. India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57 Rohit Sharma b Warrican 80 Shubman Gill c Da Silva b Roach 10 Virat Kohli not out 18 Ajinkya Rahane b Gabriel 8 Extras: (LB-4, NB-5) 9 Total: (For 4 wickets in 50.4 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-139, 2-153, 3-155, 4-182 Bowling: Kemar Roach 10-1-41-1, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-43-0 Shannon Gabriel 10-0-46-1, Jomel Warrican 12-2-26-1, Jason Holder 8.4-2-22-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CWC Qualifier: Sri Lanka spinners rattle West Indies batting line-up to register dominant victory
Sri Lanka crush West Indies by 8 wickets to warm up for final
"Was keen to get five wickets but...": Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana on four-fer against West Indies
Cricket-West Indies call up uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie for first test v India
Mckenzie, Athanaze earn maiden call-ups to West Indies squad for first Test against India