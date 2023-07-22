Left Menu

Research reveals intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay

Intense exercise may slow the progression of Parkinson's disease, according to research done by neuroscientists from the A Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation and the Faculty of Medicine at the Catholic University of Rome. The discovery may pave the way for cutting-edge non-drug therapies.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 10:35 IST
Research reveals intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Intense exercise may slow the progression of Parkinson's disease, according to research done by neuroscientists from the A Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation and the Faculty of Medicine at the Catholic University of Rome. The discovery may pave the way for cutting-edge non-drug therapies.

The study "Intensive exercise ameliorates motor and cognitive symptoms in experimental Parkinson's disease by restoring striatal synaptic plasticity" is published in the journal Science Advances. The study was directed by the Catholic University, Rome Campus, and the A Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation, in partnership with many research organisations, including the San Raffaele Telematic University Rome, CNR, TIGEM, the University of Milan, and the IRCCS San Raffaele, Rome.

It discovered a novel mechanism behind the beneficial benefits of exercise on brain plasticity. The corresponding author, Full Professor of Neurology at the Catholic University and director of the UOC Neurology at the University Polyclinic A. Gemelli IRCCS Paolo Calabresi said, "We have discovered a never observed mechanism, through which exercise performed in the early stages of the disease induces beneficial effects on movement control that may last over time even after training is suspended".

""In the future, it would be possible to identify new therapeutic targets and functional markers to be considered for developing non-drug treatments to be adopted in combination with current drug therapies, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023