Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,463

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 11:56 IST
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,463
India has logged 40 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,463, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,264).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,886 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

