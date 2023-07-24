Left Menu

Spain's Socialists neck and neck with conservatives in early election tallies

The conservative People's Party was just behind at 130 seats. The early count does not necessarily reflect the final outcome as it comes primarily from small towns. Far-left Sumar was on 30 seats.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-07-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 01:27 IST
Spain's Socialists neck and neck with conservatives in early election tallies
  • Country:
  • Spain

No one party or bloc would win an outright majority in Spain's snap general election, according to preliminary results with 50% of votes counted on Sunday, and the ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) slightly ahead for parliamentary seats at 131. The conservative People's Party was just behind at 130 seats.

The early count does not necessarily reflect the final outcome as it comes primarily from small towns. Voter surveys earlier showed the PP ahead, although short of a working majority in the 350-seat lower house, which it could achieve via a potential tie-up with far-right Vox. The preliminary data put Vox on 31 seats. Far-left Sumar was on 30 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023