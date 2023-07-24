ICICI Bank shares give up early gains; settles marginally lower on bourses
Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday wiped off its early gains and settled lower on the bourses despite the lender reporting a 44 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.
The stock of the company ended 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 991.95 apiece on the NSE.
On the BSE, the scrip finished 0.49 per cent lower at Rs 991.85 per piece on a day when it hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,008.70 apiece on both the exchanges.
In volume terms, nearly 2.17 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE and 3.09 lakh shares traded on the BSE.
On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 299.48 points to close at 66,384.78 points while the Nifty declined 72.65 points to end at 19,672.35 points.
ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter compared to the year-ago period.
The second largest private sector lender's standalone net profit increased 39.7 per cent to Rs 9,648 crore.
Its core net interest income grew 38 per cent to Rs 18,227 crore on the back of an 18 per cent loan growth and the net interest margin expanding to 4.78 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.
