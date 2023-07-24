Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe

GSK Plc said on Monday its HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir long-acting injectable and tablets had received a recommendation for marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee. Cabotegravir, is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilogrammes, the company said.

Kodiak Sciences scraps development of eye drug

Kodiak Sciences will abandon further development of its lead drug to treat a type of eye disease after it failed in two late-stage studies, the company said on Monday, sending its shares tumbling more than 50% in premarket trading. Shares of the company, valued at $381.68 million as of Friday's close, were last down 55% at $3.26 before the bell.

Roche enters partnership with Alnylam for hypertension therapy

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche said on Monday it had entered into a partnership with U.S. biopharmaceutical company Alnylam to co-develop and co-commercialise zilebesiran, a therapy to treat hypertension in patients with high cardiovascular risk. Under terms of agreement, which provides Roche with exclusive commercialisation rights outside of the United States and joint commercialisation rights within the country, Alnylam would receive an upfront payment of $310 million, Roche said.

Philips shares retreat after fourth straight drop in order intake

Health technology group Philips posted a fourth straight drop in order intake on Monday and warned that it expects global market conditions to remain highly uncertain, sending its shares down 5% from a recent 12-month high. The Amsterdam-based group, a former industrial conglomerate that now focuses on medical technology, said order intake had decreased 8% in the April-June period, the fourth quarterly fall in a row.

J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had launched an exchange offer under which its stockholders can opt for shares of Kenvue, its newly listed consumer health unit. J&J, which currently owns an 89.6% stake in Kenvue, said it intends to split off at least 80.1% of the consumer health company's shares as part of the offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)