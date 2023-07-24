Left Menu

Bharadwaj flags slow pace of trauma centre construction at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday flagged the slow pace of construction of the trauma centre at a city government-run hospital and reprimanded the projects contractor following a surprise inspection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:03 IST
Bharadwaj flags slow pace of trauma centre construction at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday flagged the slow pace of construction of the trauma centre at a city government-run hospital and reprimanded the project's contractor following a surprise inspection. Bharadwaj also stressed that, once completed, the facility will be the ''largest'' of its kind in India with over 600 beds.

According to an official statement, Bharadwaj visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for a surprise inspection.

The construction of the hospital's new trauma centre building is expected to be completed shortly, he said. He informed that the trauma centre is set to become India's largest with a capacity of 662 beds and will be equipped with all the necessary facilities required during emergencies.

MLA Rakhi Birla, who was present during the inspection, informed Bharadwaj that the work was progressing at an extremely slow pace and not adhering to its schedule, the statement said. Expressing dissatisfaction, the minister reprimanded the contractor and issued directions to expedite the construction and complete the building within the specified time. He emphasised that the new trauma centre, once built, will benefit people in and around the area. Due to the scarcity of trauma centres in Delhi, people often have to transport patients to distant facilities after an accident, resulting in treatment delays and higher chances of fatalities, the statement added.

The new trauma centre will offer various diagnostic facilities, operation theatres and out-patient department halls. Bharadwaj also reviewed various facilities, including emergency services, out-patient department, the queue for obtaining medical prescriptions and the intensive care unit, at the hospital. Patients at the hospital appeared satisfied with the services and there were no complaints from any patient or attendant, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023