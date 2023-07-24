Bharadwaj flags slow pace of trauma centre construction at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday flagged the slow pace of construction of the trauma centre at a city government-run hospital and reprimanded the project's contractor following a surprise inspection. Bharadwaj also stressed that, once completed, the facility will be the ''largest'' of its kind in India with over 600 beds.

According to an official statement, Bharadwaj visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for a surprise inspection.

The construction of the hospital's new trauma centre building is expected to be completed shortly, he said. He informed that the trauma centre is set to become India's largest with a capacity of 662 beds and will be equipped with all the necessary facilities required during emergencies.

MLA Rakhi Birla, who was present during the inspection, informed Bharadwaj that the work was progressing at an extremely slow pace and not adhering to its schedule, the statement said. Expressing dissatisfaction, the minister reprimanded the contractor and issued directions to expedite the construction and complete the building within the specified time. He emphasised that the new trauma centre, once built, will benefit people in and around the area. Due to the scarcity of trauma centres in Delhi, people often have to transport patients to distant facilities after an accident, resulting in treatment delays and higher chances of fatalities, the statement added.

The new trauma centre will offer various diagnostic facilities, operation theatres and out-patient department halls. Bharadwaj also reviewed various facilities, including emergency services, out-patient department, the queue for obtaining medical prescriptions and the intensive care unit, at the hospital. Patients at the hospital appeared satisfied with the services and there were no complaints from any patient or attendant, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)