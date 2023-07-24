Left Menu

10-year-old girl dies of dengue in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:45 IST
10-year-old girl dies of dengue in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl, who tested positive for dengue, has died at a hospital in Kolkata, a doctor of the health facility said on Monday.

The girl, identified as Pallabi De, a resident of the city's Picnic Garden area, breathed her last at the Institute of Child Health on Saturday, two days after she was admitted there with severe dengue, he said.

''The girl's platelet count went down below 9,000 and following that she had a multiorgan failure leading to her death,'' the doctor told PTI.

In view of reports of the vector-borne disease, the state health department has issued a new guideline to avoid platelet deficiency in treatment.

It has been decided that one patient could only be transfused platelets only if the count falls below 10,000. And if the count is between 10,000-20,000, platelets will be given in case of bleeding, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023