Taiwan President Tsai tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:00 IST
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Presidential Office said, adding her itinerary for Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.

Tsai felt "minor discomfort" and tested positive after having a rapid test, the office said in a statement.

