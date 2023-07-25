Taiwan President Tsai tests positive for COVID-19
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Presidential Office said, adding her itinerary for Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.
Tsai felt "minor discomfort" and tested positive after having a rapid test, the office said in a statement.
