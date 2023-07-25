Simple Steps To Get Rid Of Headaches with Home Remedies

Whether mild or moderate, headaches can mess with your daily routine. You can have headaches for many reasons; some are more serious than others. Even your lack of sleep and dehydration can lead to headaches.

Not all headaches indicate an underlying condition. You can experience pain due to tension, stress, muscle weakness, and more. But severe or frequent pains in your head are concerning. It is good to check in with your doctor for a regular check-up asap.

Some common headaches include primary headaches like migraines, tension, cluster headaches, coughs, and exercise or sex headaches. In contrast, secondary headaches can be due to nasal infections, dehydration, concussion, CO poisoning, Brain tumors, Glaucoma, and more.

You can also analyze your condition by noting the signs and symptoms every time you have an emerging pain. Also, notice if there are any triggers like food, cold drinks, stress, menstruation, or the like.

Is your head hurting again? Don’t rely on medication and switch to more natural and healthy remedies. This article will introduce you to safe daily routines to relieve headaches. Let’s read on for a better understanding:

Cold Pack

Cold Compress works like a magic wand for a headache. You should try a cold compress or frozen cubes wrapped in a towel and place them over the painful area. Apply for at least 15 minutes.

Cold therapy helps to decrease inflammation, if any, and constricts the blood vessels that, immediately reduce the pain.

Have a Coffee

Grab a cup of coffee or your go-to tea if you have a throbbing head. Caffeine helps to soothe the pain as soon as it starts. But remember to relish in caffeinated drinks moderately and do not overdose. Too much caffeine might help with headaches but can inflict other harmful health effects.

Dim The Lights

Light intensity worsens headaches and migraines. You must have noticed that darker rooms are much more soothing to your eyes and head, while light flares can lead to migraines.

Drape your windows and drop the blinds to shut off the unnecessary light inside the room. You should also reduce screen use if you have frequent migraines.

Have a Sleep

Many types of migraines are due to inadequate sleep or lack of it. Develop a habit of going to bed early. It would help if you also took a 20-30 minute nap during the day. These naps are an immediate booster of health and energy.

If you have difficulty falling asleep, try some calming exercises or listen to music that calms your nerves. Reading a book can also help you sleep faster.

Hydrate Yourself

Dehydration is another major cause of headaches. Especially in winter, you should keep a bottle close at hand and replenish your body. When your body feels deprived of water, your focus also starts to deteriorate. You feel more irritated, and it worsens your migraine.

Drink at least eight glasses of water. You can also couple your snack time with water-rich fruits like melons, oranges, cucumbers, etc.

Massage You Head and Neck

Sometimes, a weak and aching neck can also raise aches in the head. Nothing can beat a good neck and shoulder massage in this regard. You can make your friend or family do it for you or yourself while watching a youtube video.

Gentle massage to pressure points on the temple and head also relieves migraines. You can learn those massages from your physiotherapist and do them when needed.

Supplement Magnesium

Studies have shown magnesium to play an influential role in relieving migraine. Mg is an essential mineral that plays a part in several body functions.

When your body lacks enough Mg, you experience frequent and severe headaches. Consider adding magnesium supplements to your health care routine.

Don’t Stress

Migraines and stress have a close relationship. Stressing affects, you not only physically but also mentally.

You can experience several stressful things in your daily life. But managing them and keeping your stress level as low as possible is vital.

Don’t pack your whole day with activities; Taking a break once in a while is ok. A slight stretch or walk along the street will help you a ton.

Spare an hour or a half to do something fun and relax your mind. You can indulge in a game, talk to your happy virus friends, have a coffee on your balcony to read a book, or whatever fits your personality.

