Woman dies of dengue at Kolkata hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:22 IST
Woman dies of dengue at Kolkata hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata due to dengue, an official said on Tuesday.

Uma Sarkar, a resident of Ranaghat in Nadia district, was admitted to the Infectious Diseases and Beleghata General Hospital Hospital on Thursday after she tested positive for dengue, he said.

''She was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital, but her condition kept deteriorating. She passed away on Friday,'' the official said.

A 10-year-old girl from Kolkata's Picnic Garden died due to dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

