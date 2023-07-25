Left Menu

Brazil's Lula says he may need surgery to treat femoral pain

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he might need to undergo surgery in October to treat chronic femoral pain. Lula said in a live broadcast on social media he was getting "physically ready" for the operation, adding his doctor told him that it would be a short-stay surgery. "I want to have this surgery done. I don't want to be in pain," Lula said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:32 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Brazil

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

