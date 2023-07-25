Brazil's Lula says he may need surgery to treat femoral pain

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he might need to undergo surgery in October to treat chronic femoral pain.

Lula said in a live broadcast on social media he was getting "physically ready" for the operation, adding his doctor told him that it would be a short-stay surgery. "I want to have this surgery done. I don't want to be in pain," Lula said.

