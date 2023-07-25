Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'

Cheaper versions of one of the most costly and widely used arthritis treatments in the U.S. are likely to fuel further scrutiny of the middlemen that negotiate drug prices for most insured Americans from lawmakers and the federal government, according to healthcare experts. Seven drugmakers this month launched their own versions, known as biosimilars, of AbbVie's flagship arthritis drug Humira, once the world's top-selling prescription medicine. Three have kept their list price within 5%-7% of AbbVie's, two priced at an 85% discount and two have offered both types of prices.

GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe

GSK Plc said on Monday its HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir long-acting injectable and tablets had received a recommendation for marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee. Cabotegravir, is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilogrammes, the company said.

"Last hope": Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug

Frustrated after countless failed diet and exercise attempts, 41 year-old Jessica Lenth from Hamburg has started putting money aside for a drug that she sees as a possible door to a life without obesity. Interviews with seven doctors and two other potential users of Wegovy from Germany, where Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug will become available at the end of July, show the office administrator isn't alone.

Biogen to cut 1,000 jobs to save costs as Alzheimer's drug launch gathers pace

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it expects to slash about 1,000 jobs, or about 11% of its workforce, under a fresh cost-cutting program as the company ramps up the launch of a new Alzheimer's disease drug in efforts to return to growth. Investors have pinned their hopes on Leqembi as sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera take a hit from cheaper generic rivals while spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza faces rival treatments by Novartis and Roche.

India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup

India has suspended a drugmaker's manufacturing licence after the World Health Organization flagged contamination in its cough syrups found in the Mashall Islands and Micronesia in April, the government told the parliament on Tuesday. Indian regulators are inspecting drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to at least 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year, which has dented India's image as the "pharmacy of the world" providing affordable drugs globally.

Pfizer says supply of some drugs may be disrupted after NC tornado

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said over 30 drugs, including injections of painkiller fentanyl and anesthetic lidocaine, may see supply disruption after a tornado destroyed a warehouse at its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant last week. The company sent a letter late last week to its hospital customers saying it had identified around 64 different formulations or dosages of those more than 30 drugs produced at the plant that may experience continued or new supply disruptions.

GE HealthCare raises 2023 profit forecast as supply chain woes ease

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, after beating quarterly earnings estimates due to easing supply chain issues that had largely impacted electronic components during the pandemic. The X-ray and ultrasound machine maker managed to keep its costs in check while also seeing an improvement in production and pricing due to availability of electronic components, an issue it had been grappling with along with other industries.

Biden administration pushing insurers to improve access to mental health treatment

President Joe Biden is making a fresh push to force health insurance companies to improve access to mental health treatment for Americans who too often struggle to find and afford the care they need, officials said on Tuesday. The administration on Tuesday will release the text of a proposed rule change to the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. Biden will make remarks about the plan on Tuesday afternoon.

Vietnam approves commercial use of first African swine fever vaccines

Vietnam has approved the domestic commercial use of two home-grown vaccines against African swine fever, the government said on Monday, making them the world's first commercial vaccines against the deadly disease. The vaccines include NAVET-ASFVAC, co-developed by Navetco Central Veterinary Medicine and scientists from the United States, and AVAC ASF LIVE developed by AVAC Vietnam JSC, the government said in a statement.

J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had launched an exchange offer under which its stockholders can opt for shares of Kenvue, its newly listed consumer health unit. J&J, which currently owns an 89.6% stake in Kenvue, said it intends to split off at least 80.1% of the consumer health company's shares as part of the offering.

