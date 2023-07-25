Brazil's Lula says he may need surgery to treat femoral pain

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he might need to undergo hip surgery in October to treat chronic femoral pain.

Lula said in a live broadcast on social media he was getting "physically ready" for the operation, adding his doctor told him that it would be a short-stay surgery. "I want to have this surgery done. I don't want to be in pain," the 77-year-old Lula said. "That pain puts me in a bad mood and I need to be in good spirits."

The leftist leader's press office revealed Lula was expected to have hip surgery in the second half of the year on Sunday, after he went to hospital for pain treatment. Lula said that October would be the ideal time for the operation as he does not want to miss some important meetings with foreign leaders in coming months.

He is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa and host a meeting of Amazonian countries in August. Lula said he will also attend the G20 leaders' summit in India in September and the United Nations General Assembly. "While I'm recovering (from surgery), Alckmin will be in charge. I fully trust him, he is an extraordinary partner," Lula said, referring to Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

