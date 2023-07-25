Left Menu

Punjab Vigilance conducts checks at govt hospitals for irregularities in dope tests for arms licence

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Bureau in Punjab conducted checks at government hospitals across the state for irregularities in conducting dope tests for the issuance of arms licences.

A dope test is mandatory for people who want either a new arms licence or renew an existing one. The test aims to check the presence of psychoactive drugs in biological specimens, said a bureau spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, 106 personnel from the bureau made surprise inspections at government-run hospitals across the state and checked the process and documentation of dope tests of at least 51 people.

Some irregularities were found in the process for which appropriate remedial action is being initiated in consultation with the health department and deputy commissioners concerned to ensure that no arms licence is issued to unauthorised or ineligible persons in order to prevent their misuse, the official said.

The spokesperson said compact multi-kits are used to check adulteration as well as the presence of 10 drugs -- morphine, codeine, D-propoxyphene, benzodiazepines, cannabinol, barbiturates, cocaine, amphetamines, buprenorphine and tramadol -- in the body.

