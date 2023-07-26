Health News Roundup: Pfizer says supply of some drugs may be disrupted after NC tornado; Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'

Cheaper versions of one of the most costly and widely used arthritis treatments in the U.S. are likely to fuel further scrutiny of the middlemen that negotiate drug prices for most insured Americans from lawmakers and the federal government, according to healthcare experts. Seven drugmakers this month launched their own versions, known as biosimilars, of AbbVie's flagship arthritis drug Humira, once the world's top-selling prescription medicine. Three have kept their list price within 5%-7% of AbbVie's, two priced at an 85% discount and two have offered both types of prices.

GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe

GSK Plc said on Monday its HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir long-acting injectable and tablets had received a recommendation for marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee. Cabotegravir, is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilogrammes, the company said.

"Last hope": Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug

Frustrated after countless failed diet and exercise attempts, 41 year-old Jessica Lenth from Hamburg has started putting money aside for a drug that she sees as a possible door to a life without obesity. Interviews with seven doctors and two other potential users of Wegovy from Germany, where Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug will become available at the end of July, show the office administrator isn't alone.

Biogen announces job cuts, turns focus to Alzheimer's drug launch

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it expects to slash about 1,000 jobs, or 11% of its workforce, in a fresh round of cost-cutting as it looks to the launch of a new Alzheimer's drug to help it return to growth. The company said its costs are elevated compared to rivals and that it would focus on higher-growth products such as the recently approved Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, which it sells with partner Eisai.

India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup

India has suspended a drugmaker's manufacturing licence after the World Health Organization flagged contamination in its cough syrups found in the Mashall Islands and Micronesia in April, the government told the parliament on Tuesday. Indian regulators are inspecting drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to at least 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year, which has damaged India's image as the "pharmacy of the world" providing affordable drugs globally.

Pfizer says supply of some drugs may be disrupted after NC tornado

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said over 30 drugs, including injections of painkiller fentanyl and anesthetic lidocaine, may see supply disruption after a tornado destroyed a warehouse at its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant last week. The company sent a letter late last week to its hospital customers saying it had identified around 64 different formulations or dosages of those more than 30 drugs produced at the plant that may experience continued or new supply disruptions.

GE HealthCare says Alzheimer's drug approval to drive imaging equipment sales

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc said on Tuesday that the commercial launch of Alzheimer's treatment and related testing for patients would help drive demand for its imaging equipment at hospitals and medical centers next year. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed broader coverage for a type of brain scan used in identifying a key Alzheimer's disease protein to determine patients' eligibility for the new treatment.

Biden administration pushing insurers to improve access to mental health treatment

President Joe Biden is making a fresh push to force health insurance companies to improve access to mental health treatment for Americans who too often struggle to find and afford the care they need, officials said on Tuesday. The administration on Tuesday will release the text of a proposed rule change to the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. Biden will make remarks about the plan on Tuesday afternoon.

Brazil's Parana declares animal health emergency due to bird flu cases in wild birds

The Brazilian state of Parana, the country's biggest poultry producer, said on Tuesday it has declared an animal health emergency due to the detection of avian flu cases in wild birds. The move comes after the country's agriculture ministry directed the states to take such a measure, Parana's government said in a statement.

Exclusive-India pharma exports surging despite cough syrup deaths - trade body

India's pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, a government-backed trade body told Reuters, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups. The robust forecast comes against the backdrop of earlier concerns from the government that last year's deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, which the World Health Organization (WHO) linked to drugs made in India, had "adversely impacted the image of India's pharmaceutical products across the globe".

