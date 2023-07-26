Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'

Cheaper versions of one of the most costly and widely used arthritis treatments in the U.S. are likely to fuel further scrutiny of the middlemen that negotiate drug prices for most insured Americans from lawmakers and the federal government, according to healthcare experts. Seven drugmakers this month launched their own versions, known as biosimilars, of AbbVie's flagship arthritis drug Humira, once the world's top-selling prescription medicine. Three have kept their list price within 5%-7% of AbbVie's, two priced at an 85% discount and two have offered both types of prices.

"Last hope": Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug

Frustrated after countless failed diet and exercise attempts, 41 year-old Jessica Lenth from Hamburg has started putting money aside for a drug that she sees as a possible door to a life without obesity. Interviews with seven doctors and two other potential users of Wegovy from Germany, where Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug will become available at the end of July, show the office administrator isn't alone.

Ohio voters to decide whether to protect abortion rights in November

Voters in Ohio will decide in November whether to enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitution, after state officials on Tuesday confirmed abortion rights supporters had gathered enough signatures to place the question on the ballot. The measure will be closely watched by groups on both sides of the abortion debate, as activists consider pursuing referendums in other states after the U.S. Supreme Court last year stripped away national abortion rights.

Biogen announces job cuts, turns focus to Alzheimer's drug launch

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it expects to slash about 1,000 jobs, or 11% of its workforce, in a fresh round of cost-cutting as it looks to the launch of a new Alzheimer's drug to help it return to growth. The company said its costs are elevated compared to rivals and that it would focus on higher-growth products such as the recently approved Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, which it sells with partner Eisai.

India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup

India has suspended a drugmaker's manufacturing licence after the World Health Organization flagged contamination in its cough syrups found in the Mashall Islands and Micronesia in April, the government told the parliament on Tuesday. Indian regulators are inspecting drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to at least 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year, which has damaged India's image as the "pharmacy of the world" providing affordable drugs globally.

South Korea detects H5N1 bird flu in two cats at shelter

South Korean authorities have placed a cat shelter in the capital Seoul under quarantine after detecting the H5N1 strain of bird flu in two cats at the facility, the country's agriculture ministry said. There have been no cases of the highly pathogenic bird flu reported in humans in South Korea, the ministry said.

GE HealthCare says Alzheimer's drug approval to drive imaging equipment sales

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc said on Tuesday that the commercial launch of Alzheimer's treatment and related testing for patients would help drive demand for its imaging equipment at hospitals and medical centers next year. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed broader coverage for a type of brain scan used in identifying a key Alzheimer's disease protein to determine patients' eligibility for the new treatment.

Purdue Pharma bankruptcy can proceed despite potential US Supreme Court appeal

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma may proceed with a bankruptcy settlement that protects its Sackler family owners from lawsuits, despite a potential U.S. Supreme Court appeal in the case, a U.S. court ruled on Tuesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit court of appeals approved Purdue's bankruptcy plan in May, ruling that the company can shield its owners from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to the company's broader bankruptcy settlement.

Biden administration pushing insurers to improve access to mental health treatment

President Joe Biden is making a fresh push to force health insurance companies to improve access to mental health treatment for Americans who too often struggle to find and afford the care they need, officials said on Tuesday. The administration on Tuesday will release the text of a proposed rule change to the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. Biden will make remarks about the plan on Tuesday afternoon.

Exclusive-India pharma exports surging despite cough syrup deaths - trade body

India's pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, a government-backed trade body told Reuters, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups. The robust forecast comes against the backdrop of earlier concerns from the government that last year's deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, which the World Health Organization (WHO) linked to drugs made in India, had "adversely impacted the image of India's pharmaceutical products across the globe".

