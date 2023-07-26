Left Menu

Nigerian public doctors strike over pay after fuel subsidy axed

Frontline doctors in Nigerian public hospitals began an indefinite strike on Wednesday over grievances including demands for a pay rise after the removal of a subsidy on petrol, the doctors' union said. The doctors are the first public sector workers to strike after fuel prices more than tripled and increased transport fares following President Bola Tinubu's decision to scrap the popular subsidy at the end of May, worsening a cost of living crisis in Africa's biggest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:54 IST
Nigerian public doctors strike over pay after fuel subsidy axed

Frontline doctors in Nigerian public hospitals began an indefinite strike on Wednesday over grievances including demands for a pay rise after the removal of a subsidy on petrol, the doctors' union said.

The doctors are the first public sector workers to strike after fuel prices more than tripled and increased transport fares following President Bola Tinubu's decision to scrap the popular subsidy at the end of May, worsening a cost of living crisis in Africa's biggest economy. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), said the strike started early on Wednesday "having considered all the numerous ultimatums, appeals, and engagements with government".

Resident doctors are medical school graduates training as specialists. They are pivotal to frontline healthcare in Nigeria as they dominate the emergency wards in its hospitals. The union represents around 15,000 resident doctors out of a total of more than 40,000 doctors in the west African nation.

NARD said that the failure of government to review members' salaries before and after the subsidy was removed, and shortages of manpower as doctors leave for better paying jobs abroad, were among the reasons for the strike. Nigeria's main labour unions and the government set an eight-week timeline in June to finalise an agreement to raise the minimum wage to help cushion the impact of high fuel prices in Africa's most populous nation.

Tinubu, who has embarked on Nigeria's boldest reforms in decades, has been under pressure from unions to offer relief to households and small businesses after he scrapped the subsidy that kept petrol prices cheap but cost the government $10 billion last year. The president does not yet have a team of ministers after he was sworn in at the end of May following disputed elections in February. The speaker of the lower house has been negotiating with the doctor and urged them not to strike.

Nigerian doctors frequently strike over what they say are poor conditions of service. They walked out from their jobs three times in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023