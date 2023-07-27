Left Menu

'Focus on research, you can also get Nobel prize': President to medical students

I hope that if you continue researching, you may be able to discover new directions in medical science and may also get Nobel Prize, she said.Murmu said SCB Medical College and Hospital has a nationwide reputation, with people from near and far for treatment, and its alumni are spread across the globe, earning name and fame for the nation by winning awards.She said that the world saw the medical potential of India during the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 shook entire humanity.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:04 IST
'Focus on research, you can also get Nobel prize': President to medical students
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called on medical students to focus on research, while noting that they could also get Nobel prize for discovering new drugs.

Addressing a function at the Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital here, she said that developing new medicines was as important as prescribing the existing ones.

''Those of you who are interested in research, must focus on it. I hope that if you continue researching, you may be able to discover new directions in medical science and may also get Nobel Prize,'' she said.

Murmu said SCB Medical College and Hospital has a nationwide reputation, with people from near and far for treatment, and its alumni are spread across the globe, earning name and fame for the nation by winning awards.

She said that the world saw the medical potential of India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''COVID-19 shook entire humanity. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff of India for saving many lives,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023