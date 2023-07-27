'Focus on research, you can also get Nobel prize': President to medical students

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called on medical students to focus on research, while noting that they could also get Nobel prize for discovering new drugs.

Addressing a function at the Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital here, she said that developing new medicines was as important as prescribing the existing ones.

''Those of you who are interested in research, must focus on it. I hope that if you continue researching, you may be able to discover new directions in medical science and may also get Nobel Prize,'' she said.

Murmu said SCB Medical College and Hospital has a nationwide reputation, with people from near and far for treatment, and its alumni are spread across the globe, earning name and fame for the nation by winning awards.

She said that the world saw the medical potential of India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''COVID-19 shook entire humanity. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff of India for saving many lives,'' she added.

