Muharram holiday in Odisha on July 29
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:02 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday rescheduled the holiday for Muharram to July 29, an official order said. The holiday will be applicable to state government offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial courts (Executive).
''The Government of Odisha has been pleased to declare holiday on 29.07.2023 (Saturday) instead of 28.07.2023 (Friday) on account of Muharram for the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive),'' an official notification said.
