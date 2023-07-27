Health News Roundup: Obesity drugs don't make WHO's essential list, but Ebola, MS drugs added; Eye drug success mitigates Roche's earnings decline and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Roche CFO flags need to bolster late-stage drug development

Swiss drugmaker Roche needs to have better drug development projects in advanced stages to bolster its battered stock market value, its finance chief said on Thursday. "The point is really the setbacks we had last year in the late-stage pipeline... We have to now fill up the pipeline again and prove ourselves that we really have a strong late-stage pipeline," CFO Alan Hippe told a press conference.

Roche: have abandoned some trials due to U.S. drug pricing plans

Roche said it had abandoned certain drug development projects or acquisitions under consideration because of planned price cuts in best-selling prescription medicines in the United States. Speaking in a media call after the release of first-half results, CEO Thomas Schinecker said the Swiss group was not taking the lead on any legal action against the U.S. government project under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), because other large drugmakers were much more severely affected, but its work on new drugs was impacted still.

Wegovy weight-loss injection factory plagued by sterile-safety failures

The factory that fills the self-injection pens for booming weight-loss drug Wegovy has repeatedly breached U.S. sterile-safety rules in recent years and staff have failed to perform required quality checks, a Reuters review of regulatory documents shows. The breaches at Catalent, the Wegovy pen filler, were found by inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who visited the plant in Brussels in October 2021 and August 2022 to check on its compliance with manufacturing regulations, according to detailed FDA reports on the inspections, obtained by Reuters under freedom of information laws.

Obesity drugs don't make WHO's essential list, but Ebola, MS drugs added

Obesity drugs will not join the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest essential medicines list, but treatments for diseases, including Ebola and multiple sclerosis will, documents published by the U.N. agency showed. The WHO's essential medicines list is a catalogue of the drugs that should be available in all functioning health systems.

Exclusive-UK probes Novo's Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda over suicidal, self-harming thoughts

Britain is reviewing a class of drugs used in a diabetes medicine and a weight-loss treatment sold by Novo Nordisk after some patients reported suicidal or self-harming thoughts, two weeks after similar action by the European Union. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement to Reuters late on Tuesday it was reviewing safety data on a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Eli Lilly's obesity drug succeeds in two late-stage studies

Eli Lilly said on Thursday its experimental obesity drug met the main goals in two late-stage studies, with the drug helping patients reduce 26.6% weight on average in one of the studies following intensive lifestyle changes. The company said both the late-stage studies also achieved all secondary goals.

Bristol Myers sales fall, cuts 2023 forecast as drugs face competition

Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb said on Thursday its second-quarter sales fell more than expected and cut its full-year forecast as two of its top drugs, blood cancer treatment Revlimid and blood thinner Eliquis, face generic competition. The company now expects 2023 revenue to fall by low single digit percentages, primarily due to lower-than-expected Revlimid sales. It previously forecast a roughly 2% increase in revenue for the year.

Bangladesh fears record high death toll from dengue outbreak

Dengue is spreading rapidly through densely populated Bangladesh this rainy season, raising fears that the mosquito-borne disease could result in a record number of deaths and infections for the second consecutive year. At least 201 people, more than half of them in the capital Dhaka, have died and more than 37,000 have become infected with the virus so far this year, according to official figures.

Eye drug success mitigates Roche's earnings decline

Roche said first-half core operating profit fell 14% as the Swiss drugs and diagnostics maker was hit by a sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products but the strong launch of a new eye drug mitigated the decline. It said in a statement on Thursday that core operating profit came in at 10.9 billion Swiss francs ($12.68 billion), in line with analysts' expectations,

HCA Healthcare raises 2023 profit view as surgical procedure volumes rebound

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc on Thursday raised its annual profit forecast, betting on a recovery in surgical procedure volumes. The volumes of medical procedures are trending upwards after the U.S. government ended the public health emergency status for COVID-19 in May. Patients, particularly older adults, have been returning to hospitals for procedures such as hip and knee replacements.

