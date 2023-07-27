Left Menu

Arvind Q1 profit down 31 pc to Rs 70 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:00 IST
Arvind Q1 profit down 31 pc to Rs 70 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Thursday reported a 31.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.70 crore for June quarter 2023-24.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.62 crore for the year-ago period, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was down 21.20 per cent at Rs 1,853.27 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 2,352.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

''EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of the overall business increased 30 basis points on a year-on-year basis. This is on account of softening raw material prices and improved performance of advanced materials business,'' stated an earnings statement from Arvind.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were Rs 1,774.36 crore, down 20.58 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue from textiles was Rs 1,418.11 crore in the June quarter and the same from advanced material was Rs 341.96 crore.

''Advanced materials clocked 22.4 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis, resulting from both volume growth as well as better realisation,'' it said.

Total income in the quarter was down 20.98 per cent to Rs 1,865.13 crore.

Arvind is one of the largest textile companies in India and is an end-to-end supply chain partner to the world's leading fashion brands.

The company's shares settled at Rs 125.90 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, down 7.26 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023