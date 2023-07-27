Vatican and Vietnam agree on first post-war resident papal representative

The Vatican and Vietnam have reached a definitive agreement for the Holy See to have a Resident Papal Representative in Hanoi, they said in a joint statement on Thursday, a step that could lead to full diplomatic relations with the communist-run country.

The move, which was first reported by Reuters on July 16, was announced shortly after Pope Francis received Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in a private audience.

