Vatican and Vietnam agree on first post-war resident papal representative
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:19 IST
The Vatican and Vietnam have reached a definitive agreement for the Holy See to have a Resident Papal Representative in Hanoi, they said in a joint statement on Thursday, a step that could lead to full diplomatic relations with the communist-run country.
The move, which was first reported by Reuters on July 16, was announced shortly after Pope Francis received Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in a private audience.
