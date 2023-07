BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Total Revenue From Covid-19 Medicines And Mabs Expected To Decline Significantly In Fy 2023

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - HALF-YEAR REPORT

* ASTRAZENECA - REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2023 AT CER, BASED ON AVERAGE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2022 * ASTRAZENECA - HY TOTAL REVENUE FROM ONCOLOGY MEDICINES INCREASED 22%

* ASTRAZENECA - REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUE AND CORE EPS * ASTRAZENECA - WE ARE ENCOURAGED BY POSITIVE DATA FROM TROPION-LUNG01, FIRST PIVOTAL TRIAL OF DATOPOTAMAB DERUXTECAN

* ASTRAZENECA - PIPELINE MOMENTUM CONTINUES WITH EIGHT POSITIVE PIVOTAL TRIALS FOR OUR ONCOLOGY MEDICINES SO FAR THIS YEAR * ASTRAZENECA - INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT $0.93 (71.8 PENCE, 9.64 SEK)

* ASTRAZENECA - TOTAL REVENUE FROM COVID-19 MEDICINES AND MABS EXPECTED TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY IN FY 2023 * ASTRAZENECA - Q2 COVID-19 MABS $180M FROM COLLABORATION REVENUE, -$1M PRODUCT SALES (Q2 2022: $445M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

