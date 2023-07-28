Left Menu

COVID-19: India records 52 fresh cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:27 IST
COVID-19: India records 52 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has recorded 52 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases of the infection in the country stands at 1,455, the health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,31,915, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 4,49,95,486, the data said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,62,116 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023