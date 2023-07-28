AstraZeneca CEO says lung cancer drug trial data 'very encouraging'

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday the company is "very encouraged" by interim data from a key lung cancer drug trial, but he did not explain why the company had not declared results as "clinically meaningful". The drugmaker's shares fell by as much as 8% earlier this month, after the company released interim data from the late-stage clinical trial called TROPION-Lung01 testing an experimental precision drug called datopotamab deruxtecan.

At the time, investors were disappointed the company did not say the data was "clinically meaningful", a potential suggestion that the benefits may not be as pronounced as hoped. He was speaking to media after the company released better-than-expected quarterly results.

